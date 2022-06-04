Why Goldbelly Saw Massive Success During The Pandemic

Remember when you were a kid, imagining what the future would be like? Flying cars and hoverboards were the kind of thing you aged out of, eventually. Traffic in the sky would be a nightmare, first of all, and it only takes one hoverboard-related incident to render you incapable of walking without a cane or lead you to a career of criminal activity, á la Biff Tannen in "Back to the Future II." But one imaginary future technology we just can't seem to shake is the ability to beam yourself to another location instantaneously. There are no downsides! Visiting friends and family around the world at will, beaming yourself from a boardroom to a beach in under two seconds.

The pandemic saw a resurgence in beaming aspirations, and not just because it would have been nice to zap yourself over to the Eiffel Tower during a time when travel was off the table (and the lines were virtually non-existent). The pandemic not only kept people from their favorite places but from their favorite foods, too. Fancy a flaky croissant from that bakery you love in Portland, Oregon? Fat chance, seeing as you're stuck homeschooling your kids all the way over in Eugene. New York pizza from your one-bedroom apartment in Texas? Yeah, right. Enter Goldbelly, the modern-day version of a beaming service, and its timely gift of nationwide food delivery. According to CNBC, it was the pandemic that truly brought this baby start-up company into its happy (and successful) childhood years.