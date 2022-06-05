How A Transformed Food System Could Make The US More Food Resilient

Months before the 2016 elections which saw Donald Trump elected president, Anne Kapuscinki, who taught sustainability science at Dartmouth, issued a stark warning that was published by the Concord Monitor: "The United States has a broken food system," which she clarified as "the policies pertaining to how we grow food, how it winds up on our tables and all the steps in between." Those same policies, she said, could explain why fruits and vegetables cost more than junk food and why "agriculture in the United States is succeeding at production, but its dominant methods are not sustainable."

To say that the warning went unheeded might be something of an understatement because as The Guardian points out, among the first victims of the coronavirus pandemic were not only the humans who caught the virus but the food system that saw farms unable to move their products while supermarket shelves sat empty, and food prices soared to record levels. And even while farmers discarded milk in fields, animals that couldn't be turned into meat were being euthanized, and fruits and vegetables were left to rot. Food insecurity grew from 11%to 15%. The Guardian also points out that 2020 saw a 50% jump in the number of Americans who used food banks compared to the previous year as – a staggering 60 million or more people turned to those banks for help. If that's not enough, researchers are warning, per The Conversation, of compromised farmlands, thanks to soil degradation.