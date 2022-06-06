The Halal Guys' New Lemonade Isn't Made By Humans

The latest seasonal beverage offered by The Halal Guys is made in-house, but it's not created in the way you might suspect. This Middle Eastern chain known for making protein-packed halal meals unveiled its Watermelon Lemonade on June 4, according to Chew Boom. A 16-ounce cup of the sweet and tart seasonal beverage retails for around $4.00, the company's website reports, but prices may vary based on location.

The Watermelon Lemonade is the latest on the list of blended beverages produced by the chain. You can also find a Passion Fruit Lemonade, Hibiscus Lemonade, and Mango Iced Tea on the menu. You won't find a mixologist or barista behind the counter mixing up these drinks, however. The Halal Guys have found a way to efficiently and precisely create these blended drinks that doesn't rely on human labor. All it requires is the touch of a button and a 20-second wait.