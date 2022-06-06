The Halal Guys' New Lemonade Isn't Made By Humans
The latest seasonal beverage offered by The Halal Guys is made in-house, but it's not created in the way you might suspect. This Middle Eastern chain known for making protein-packed halal meals unveiled its Watermelon Lemonade on June 4, according to Chew Boom. A 16-ounce cup of the sweet and tart seasonal beverage retails for around $4.00, the company's website reports, but prices may vary based on location.
The Watermelon Lemonade is the latest on the list of blended beverages produced by the chain. You can also find a Passion Fruit Lemonade, Hibiscus Lemonade, and Mango Iced Tea on the menu. You won't find a mixologist or barista behind the counter mixing up these drinks, however. The Halal Guys have found a way to efficiently and precisely create these blended drinks that doesn't rely on human labor. All it requires is the touch of a button and a 20-second wait.
Robot mixes things up behind the counter
The Halal Guys has embraced the power of technology when it comes to mixing up the brand's blended beverage offerings. You won't find a human behind the counter shaking or stirring up your drink. Instead, a robot will do the job that would typically go to a barista or mixologist. A device called Botrista's DrinkBot has been implemented the restaurant chain's locations, according to Restaurant Business. This machine is small but generates considerable output. It's about 2.5 feet by 2.25 feet and can churn out up to 120 drinks every hour. The DrinkBot can also produce any of the 12 blended drink options in around 20 seconds.
Brand officials found that this innovation will contribute to a 17% increase in overall yearly profits. The Halal Guys worked to generate $10 million to bring the machine on board. In a statement, the brand's Vice President of Marketing Andrew Eck said this robot increases the efficiency and quality of the beverages overall.