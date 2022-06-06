McDonald's UK Summer Menu Takes A Trip To Italy

McDonald's may have a reputation for being super American, but have you ever wondered what McDonald's in other countries is really like? It turns out that McDonald's locations around the world often have a totally different menu than what customers might be used to in the U.S. There are plenty of McDonald's menu items you can't buy in the U.S., and to make it even more complex, sometimes McDonald's in a different country will have a menu item inspired by yet another country. That's the case with the new McDonald's UK's Taste of Italy menu, which will debut on June 8 (via Chronicle Live).

McDonald's UK is saying goodbye to the McSpicy and Grand Big Mac sandwiches, and to the Cheesy Garlic Bites side. In their place, they're bringing on two new sandwiches. There's the McDonald's Crispy Chicken Italiano, which includes a crispy chicken filet, mozzarella, pesto, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and a ciabatta-style bun. Then, there's the Italian Stack, which features two classic McDonald's beef burger patties topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, crispy onions, and lettuce, and instead of a standard roll, it will be served on a tomato and herb-flavored bun.

In addition, McDonald's is adding two more Italian-inspired items to the menu: a tiramisu McFlurry and the returning Mozzarella Dippers.