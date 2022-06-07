New RX Bars Bring Convenience To A Better-For-You Breakfast
You've probably already heard the old saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It turns out, there is some science behind it. Eating a healthy breakfast can help kickstart your body's energy and give your brain an extra boost of power by replenishing glucose levels after a night of fasting, according to Better Health Channel. It has also been shown that regularly eating breakfast may help maintain a healthy weight and lower the risk of illnesses like obesity and type 2 diabetes. It's also an easy way to slip some healthy vitamins, minerals, and nutrients into your day. Now, RXBAR wants to make it easier than ever to enjoy these health benefits, even on the go, with the release of their new, convenient breakfast bars, RXBAR A.M.
The new RXBAR A.M aims to deliver a healthy, flavorful, and protein-packed breakfast to busy people in a quick and convenient bar form. Each bar contains ten grams of filling protein from egg whites to start the day, along with just 12 to 14 grams of sugar from natural sweeteners like honey and coconut sugar, according to Food Dive.
RXBAR A.M. is made with no B.S.
Like their other products, RXBAR A.M. aims to deliver healthy and convenient products using simple, wholesome ingredients. The breakfast bars are made with both taste and texture in mind, using soft-rolled oats, crispy brown rice, crunchy pumpkin seeds, and creamy peanut or cashew butter, to deliver a sweet, chewy, and crispy breakfast experience. Eileen Flaherty, the Senior Brand Manager at RXBAR, called the new release "a No B.S. approach to morning bars, offering everything you would expect from RXBAR, with 10 grams of protein and simple ingredients, in a new, soft and crispy texture," via PR Newswire. She went on to explain how this bar differs from their previous offerings and said, "we know 50% of bar consumption happens in the morning, but we also know our core bar plays mainly in the afternoon occasion. So this is specifically designed for the morning routine. It's a way to offer more variety throughout the day for our products" (via Food Dive).
The new breakfast bars are available in three different flavors: Chocolate, Blueberry, and Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter. They are available for purchase now at Whole Foods and Target locations nationwide, with an anticipated rollout at other retailers, as well as online at Amazon and RXBAR.com, later in the summer. The anticipated retail price is $2.49 for a single bar, $8.99 for a package of 4, and $9.99 for a 5-count package, via PR Newswire.