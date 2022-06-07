New RX Bars Bring Convenience To A Better-For-You Breakfast

You've probably already heard the old saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It turns out, there is some science behind it. Eating a healthy breakfast can help kickstart your body's energy and give your brain an extra boost of power by replenishing glucose levels after a night of fasting, according to Better Health Channel. It has also been shown that regularly eating breakfast may help maintain a healthy weight and lower the risk of illnesses like obesity and type 2 diabetes. It's also an easy way to slip some healthy vitamins, minerals, and nutrients into your day. Now, RXBAR wants to make it easier than ever to enjoy these health benefits, even on the go, with the release of their new, convenient breakfast bars, RXBAR A.M.

The new RXBAR A.M aims to deliver a healthy, flavorful, and protein-packed breakfast to busy people in a quick and convenient bar form. Each bar contains ten grams of filling protein from egg whites to start the day, along with just 12 to 14 grams of sugar from natural sweeteners like honey and coconut sugar, according to Food Dive.