Why Walmart Stock Took A Dive This Morning

Shocks to the supply chain, inflationary prices, shortages of certain foods along with essential products like infant formula... Customers and corporations alike have had a volatile couple of years, and reporting from outlets like CBS show conditions are unlikely to stabilize in the near term. Even large grocery stores are struggling — these companies have had to accommodate drastic changes in Americans' shopping habits, such as fluctuations in demand for individual products as well as a massive pandemic-fueled increase in online ordering and delivery, which was followed by a return to in-person store visits. And on the subject of fuel, The Street notes that heightened energy and freight costs have worked in tandem with these other factors to create a massive surplus in goods housed in retail stores across the country — many of which sought to get ahead of supply chain shortages and consequently ended up with an abundance of unwanted and unsold merchandise.

What will that mean for customers? Well, potentially, some relief in the form of steep discounts, which in many cases could not be better timed, as the country grapples with inflation and many Americans struggle to meet their basic needs amid soaring prices. How about for customers of the country's largest retailer, Walmart, and the company's shareholders?