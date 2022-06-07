A Fan-Favorite Cava Chicken Bowl Is Back On The Menu

Though Emma Chamberlain's popular Fire Bowl left the Cava menu, one of the chain's classics is now making its return to the store, to many customers' delight (via QSR).

Cava is similarly structured to other fast-casual restaurant chains like Chipotle where customers can make their own custom bowls with their choice of base, dips, protein, toppings, and dressings. However, there are also chef-curated bowls that already have a preset list of ingredients. For example, social media star Emma Chamberlain helped launch the Fire Bowl, which consisted of Spicy Hummus and Skhug sauce, falafel, feta, tomatoes pickled onions, avocado, Persian cucumbers, and olives on top of greens (via Buzzfeed).

Though on its online menu, Cava preaches the "power of choice," many people are passionate about its pre-built menu items. When Chamberlain's Fire Bowl was released, it received an abundance of positive responses followed by heaps of disappointed Instagram comments when it was removed. But, not to fear, as there is hope for that bowl returning one day, with this popular menu item making its reappearance at the chain this summer.