The Unexpected Reason KFC Australia Is Serving Cabbage

Iceberg lettuce might be an overlooked child in the family of salad vegetables, but it's certainly not being ignored in Australia at the moment, where heavy rains and flooding have pummelled the eastern part of the country resulting in a shortage that has groceries and restaurants on alert.

Per Bloomberg, supplies have been so tight that Australians are having to pay more than $8.60 per head of iceberg, where they would have cost about $1.80 in the past (per News.com.au). The high prices as well as the scarcity of lettuce is forcing companies like KFC to make ingredient swaps.

KFC Australia took to its website to announce that "Due to the recent floods in NSW [New South Wales] and QLD [Queensland] we're currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we're using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice," (per BBC). Customers are invited to pass on the lettuce/cabbage combo, as KFC says "If that's not your bag, simply click 'Customise' on your chosen product and remove Lettuce from the Recipe."

This isn't KFC's first shortage of the year — it had to stop serving some items earlier this year because suppliers were being hit by COVID-driven staff shortages (via CNN Business).