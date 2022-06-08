Twitter Is Applauding Andrew Zimmern's Sweet Post For Pride Month

"It's Pride Month," begins Andrew Zimmern's tweet. "I'm the son of gay parents. My dads lived through Stonewall, a block away on that day in 1969," he wrote, referring to the infamous police raid that led to violent riots at the New York City gay bar. "I have loved ones, family, friends that identify in a whole beautiful alphabet soup of ways. And [Awes] is threatening a holocaust. Hate can't win."

Those who commented on Zimmern's tweet were universally supportive of the chef's message — and also universally disturbed by Awes' speech. "I can say with full confidence that nowhere in the book of Romans, as he references, does it say what he claims," wrote one user who identifies as a Christian. Meanwhile, another user tweeted, "I never knew this of you, Mr. Zimmern. That's awesome. This fact made Me really smile today."

We have no doubt that Zimmern would have condemned Awes' speech even if he didn't have gay dads, but surely fans of the celebrity chef enjoyed learning a new fact about him.