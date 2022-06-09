Reddit Is Divided Over The Return Of A Seasonal Trader Joe's Item
Since its founder Joe Coulombe opened the first Trader Joe's store in California in the 1960s, the grocery store has had a cult following. It's a smaller chain compared to other major shopping spots, and it carries mostly its own branded products, which could be what makes shopping at Trader Joe's so relaxing for consumers; there's less to think about when it comes to making decisions on what brand or price point of a product you should choose.
Like many grocers, Trader Joe's tends to bring back popular seasonal items year after year. Per a Reddit post, the chain has brought back its Watermelon Cucumber Cooler concentrate for the summer — a product that's become somewhat of a summer staple for some TJ's shoppers. And while most consumers love to stock up on a seasonal TJ's product while it lasts, this particular item had people divided on whether it's a sweet summer treat or just plain terrible. Spoiler alert: Someone even said it tastes like feet.
Trader Joe's Watermelon Cucumber Cooler sparks debate
When one Reddit user posted about their love for this Trader Joe's seasonal drink, the product received mixed reactions from other Redditors. "I have a new addiction," the original poster wrote, alongside a photo of the juice.
Plenty of people did back up the poster's opinion. "Perfection on a hot summer day," someone commented, adding that it's "also good base for a watermelon mojito or [margarita]." Another person described it as "their summer fave," and said they pair it with sparkling water. Plus, a number of users wrote that they use it as the base for some kind of cocktail — specifically with vodka, tequila, or gin.
However, not everyone is in agreement over the drink's flavor. "It tasted like soap to me, even though I usually love both watermelon and cucumber!" someone commented. Several others agreed, with one person saying they "hated it so much" and that it "tasted like feet."
A thread moderator offered the details for those interested, sharing that the item is "made with organic watermelon juice" and can be found with other shelf-stable items in the store. The moderator adds that the suggested retail price is $3.49 for a 64 oz bottle and is available for a limited time only.