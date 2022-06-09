Reddit Is Divided Over The Return Of A Seasonal Trader Joe's Item

Person walks down Trader Joe's aisle The Image Party/Shutterstock
By Julia Mullaney/June 9, 2022 8:17 am EDT

Since its founder Joe Coulombe opened the first Trader Joe's store in California in the 1960s, the grocery store has had a cult following. It's a smaller chain compared to other major shopping spots, and it carries mostly its own branded products, which could be what makes shopping at Trader Joe's so relaxing for consumers; there's less to think about when it comes to making decisions on what brand or price point of a product you should choose.

Like many grocers, Trader Joe's tends to bring back popular seasonal items year after year. Per a Reddit post, the chain has brought back its Watermelon Cucumber Cooler concentrate for the summer — a product that's become somewhat of a summer staple for some TJ's shoppers. And while most consumers love to stock up on a seasonal TJ's product while it lasts, this particular item had people divided on whether it's a sweet summer treat or just plain terrible. Spoiler alert: Someone even said it tastes like feet.

Trader Joe's Watermelon Cucumber Cooler sparks debate

Trader Joe's Watermelon Cucumber Cooler IveNeverRiddenAHorse/Reddit

When one Reddit user posted about their love for this Trader Joe's seasonal drink, the product received mixed reactions from other Redditors. "I have a new addiction," the original poster wrote, alongside a photo of the juice.

Plenty of people did back up the poster's opinion. "Perfection on a hot summer day," someone commented, adding that it's "also good base for a watermelon mojito or [margarita]." Another person described it as "their summer fave," and said they pair it with sparkling water. Plus, a number of users wrote that they use it as the base for some kind of cocktail — specifically with vodka, tequila, or gin.

However, not everyone is in agreement over the drink's flavor. "It tasted like soap to me, even though I usually love both watermelon and cucumber!" someone commented. Several others agreed, with one person saying they "hated it so much" and that it "tasted like feet."

A thread moderator offered the details for those interested, sharing that the item is "made with organic watermelon juice" and can be found with other shelf-stable items in the store. The moderator adds that the suggested retail price is $3.49 for a 64 oz bottle and is available for a limited time only.

Recommended