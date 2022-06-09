Reddit Is Divided Over The Return Of A Seasonal Trader Joe's Item

When one Reddit user posted about their love for this Trader Joe's seasonal drink, the product received mixed reactions from other Redditors. "I have a new addiction," the original poster wrote, alongside a photo of the juice.

Plenty of people did back up the poster's opinion. "Perfection on a hot summer day," someone commented, adding that it's "also good base for a watermelon mojito or [margarita]." Another person described it as "their summer fave," and said they pair it with sparkling water. Plus, a number of users wrote that they use it as the base for some kind of cocktail — specifically with vodka, tequila, or gin.

However, not everyone is in agreement over the drink's flavor. "It tasted like soap to me, even though I usually love both watermelon and cucumber!" someone commented. Several others agreed, with one person saying they "hated it so much" and that it "tasted like feet."

A thread moderator offered the details for those interested, sharing that the item is "made with organic watermelon juice" and can be found with other shelf-stable items in the store. The moderator adds that the suggested retail price is $3.49 for a 64 oz bottle and is available for a limited time only.