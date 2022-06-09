NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Is About To Launch His Own Wine Company

Basketball fans who enjoy a glass of merlot or two rather than a more traditional beer while watching their favorite teams battle it out in the playoffs might get excited over the latest NBA wine news. While a number of interesting collaborations have strengthened the ties between the NBA and the wine industry, there is another joining the ranks.

Perhaps you've seen, or tasted, a bottle of Domaine Curry and wondered if there's a connection between the wine label and the Golden State superstar. The answer is yes, Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, partnered with his sister, Sydel, to create the brand (per USA Today).

Curry isn't the only athlete to get in on the cabernet. Dwayne Wade launched Wade Cellars before retiring from the NBA and Portland's CJ McCollum along with his wife even bought a vineyard. Just last summer, Deadline reported that former NY Knicks player Carmelo Anthony, "widely considered the unofficial wine ambassador to the league," was creating a wine-focused podcast. Since then, the athlete started shooting hoops for the Lakers (via NBA) and recording episodes of the podcast, "What's In Your Glass?" with a lineup of celebrity guests including Mary J. Blige, John Favreau, and Leon Bridges. Now, Anthony has announced he is taking his love for wine one step further and launching his own wine company.