How Trader Joe's May Have Copied An Indian Relish Brand

If you've ever tasted roasted garlic achaar, it was, until recently, very likely from a brand called Brooklyn Delhi. The small-batch Indian condiment company — founded in 2014 by Chitra Agrawal, a US-born cookbook author of South Asian descent — creates condiments and sauces "inspired by Indian culinary traditions and plant-based ingredients," per its website. While it's still a small operation, you don't have to scour the booths at a Brooklyn farmers market to find the stuff; large retailers like Whole Foods and Farm to People now sell Brooklyn Delhi products on their shelves, and the meal-prep company Blue Apron often features them in its South Asian-inspired recipes.

The brand makes everything from mango chutney to simmer sauces to curry mustard, but its standout is the aforementioned roasted garlic achaar, which won a National Restaurant Association FABI award in 2018 and which New York Magazine lauded as a "hot, sweet, sour, bafflingly complex, and addictive" treat that will "blast your taste buds into consciousness any hour of the day or night."

The South Asian pickle condiment achaar can be made with a variety of fruits and vegetables — Brooklyn Delhi also makes a tomato achaar, for instance — but garlic is common. Raw garlic, that is. "You don't find roasted garlic achaar," Agrawal told NBC Asian America. "That was my innovation." So, when Trader Joe's released a suspiciously similar "Indian Style Garlic Achaar Sauce" months after expressing interest in selling Brooklyn Delhi's products, Agrawal was rightfully upset.