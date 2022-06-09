Aldi Just Dropped A Must-Have Summer Cooler

Summer is the time when people engage in all kinds of fun outdoor activities. While Americans' top three favorite summer outdoor activities are picnicking, hiking, and going to the beach, there are also plenty of other, more unique experiences to try, according to the National Recreation and Park Association. The more adventurous among us might be intrigued by going to an amusement park, taking on a thrill-seeking activity like whitewater rafting, or exploring on a road trip (via Bucket List Journey). But no matter what type of activity appeals to you, there is one important thing we should all remember to do this summer: stay hydrated.

Whether you are relaxing at the beach or ziplining down a mountain, you'll definitely want to have some cool drinks handy. And this summer, Aldi has released a cold and convenient cooler bag that shoppers can't wait to take on all of their summer adventures. Aldi's new wine dispensing tote makes it easy to keep your favorite beverages cool and accessible, even on the go.