The Scary Willy-Wonka Style Situation 2 M&M's Workers Fell Into

Anyone for whom the 1971 movie, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," starring Gene Wilder (via IMDb) felt more like a horror film than a family-friendly adventure may want to brace themselves. After all, the whimsical retelling of a Roald Dahl children's book was more than just a story about a boy who receives a golden ticket to famed candy baron Willy Wonka's mysterious sweet factory and ultimately changes his fortune and future forever. The film was also a cautionary tale against greed (remember Veruca Salt's untimely end?), not listening to your parents (like when Violet thought she could eat a blueberry-flavored sweet without consequence), or just generally being an annoying little punk (see: Mike TV).

But it was Augustus Gloop, the first of the unfortunate victims of the Wonka tour, that we could all probably relate to. Who could stroll alongside a river made of chocolate and not take a tiny taste? When Gloop got sucked up into that tube after he fell dangerously into Wonka's forbidden river, we all got sucked up into that tube. Sadly, two Mars Wrigley employees in Pennsylvania got to experience their own chocolate-covered nightmare at a candy factory on June 9, according to Today. And while reports indicate that the Wrigley's workers will be just fine, we'd bet that even in a world of pure imagination, they wouldn't be in a rush to stream "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" anytime soon. So what happened?