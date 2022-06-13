The Returning Jack In The Box Menu Item That Has Fans Excited

French fries are among the most popular foods in the United States. In fact, a whopping 1/4 of the entire potato crop grown in the U.S. goes to producing them, with the average American eating a hefty 30 pounds of fries every year, according to National Geographic. And while an average serving of perfectly salted French fries can definitely satisfy a carb craving, many places also like to experiment with ways to take this classic dish up a notch.

Jack in the Box did exactly that last year when the company released Roost fries, a flavorful new potato side dish. The cheese and protein-packed fries first hit menus at participating locations nationwide in the summer of 2021, according to Chew Boom. However, the loaded fries were only available for a limited time, leaving fans sad to see them go when they inevitably left the menu. But now, Jack in the Box has exciting news for fans of Roost fries. According to Brand Eating, the chain will be bringing Roost fries back to their menu this summer, and they will be available in two different varieties: classic and spicy.