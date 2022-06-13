Aldi Fans Are Thirsty For Its New Sweet, Fruity Wines

For many people, a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. And although wine can be great all year round, fruit wines just might become your next new favorite summer drink. While most wine is technically derived from fruit, since it is made from grapes, fruit wines are specifically made from fermented fruit juices and deliver a sweet, refreshing flavor that is perfect for a warm summer's day.

Fruit wine is made by extracting the juice from fresh fruit, then allowing it to ferment with sugar and yeast in a cool, dark place until it has achieved the desired alcohol content and taste, according to Usual Wines. Since just about any fruit can be fermented, fruit wines can come in a wide variety of flavors, from blackberry to cherry and everything in between.

And now, Aldi fans are excited to see that a selection of sweet and flavorful fruity wines have arrived on store shelves. Aldi's Pacific Fruit Vineyards line of fruit wines is back for the summer, and they are selling in most locations for under five bucks, according to Aisle of Shame.