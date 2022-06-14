Why Sam's Club Has An Edge Over Costco

For convenient all-in-one-place shopping, you can't beat the warehouse model of Sam's Club and Costco. The ability to buy products in bulk means lower price points than buying in smaller quantities. The two behemoth chains are always competing for customers and working to get an edge in the market, and internet users love to compare the differences between Costco and Sam's Club to help others decide where to shop.

Over two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, we're still seeing supply chain issues affect consumers across the globe (via Morningstar). A key part of the supply chain is how items make their way from manufacturing plants into physical store locations. The reason that Sam's Club and Costco are able to offer such low prices for their inventories is partially that they are experts at cutting costs at different parts of the supply chain — but that can be hard to do when the supply chain itself is causing so many problems. Today, factory outlets are confronting many of the same expense issues that the everyday person is worrying about; think labor shortages and rising gas prices, but on a larger scale than the individual consumer faces, per Avetta. Though in many ways life seems to have returned to normal, places like Costco and Sam's Club are still working to mitigate issues in the supply chain, according to Eat This, Not That.