The Trader Joe's Salsa With An Unexpectedly Nutty Ingredient

Chances are, you've tried salsa at least once in your life. You've probably been brought a serving of chips and salsa before your meal at a Mexican restaurant or grabbed a jar or two for yourself at your local grocery store. This spicy, flavorful condiment is a popular snack food, but when most people think of salsa, they are likely thinking of the most common version served in America, which is made with tomatoes, onions, and chiles as the main ingredients (per the association for Dressings & Sauces).

This is far from the only kind of salsa available, however. Salsa translates simply into "sauce" and there are plenty of innovative and unique salsa creations on the market. One such salsa recently made an appearance on Trader Joe's shelves. Shoppers couldn't help but be intrigued by the unusual addition to the brand's Salsa de Cacahuate. The southern Mexico-inspired sauce is made with typical ingredients like tomatoes, jalapenos, and chili peppers, but also includes peanuts for an unexpectedly creamy, nutty kick, per the Trader Joe's website. One shopper was so intrigued by the new sauce that they couldn't help but post about it online.

The popular account, @traderjoeslist, posted to Instagram with the caption, "NEW SALSA DE CACAHUATE • $2.99 • You can never have too many salsas!" There was, however, one small problem regarding the product.