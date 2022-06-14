Applebee's Is Targeting Late-Night Munchies With Its New Menu

Delivery has been skyrocketing in popularity in recent years, especially as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. In the first few months of 2020 alone, the use of delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub rose over 48.3% just in the United States, according to Visual Capitalist. Globally, the food delivery market is worth over $82 billion and is expected to be worth more than twice that by 2025, according to Forbes.

Delivery is particularly popular with late-night diners who don't want to leave their homes after dark when they get the late-night munchies. However, this summer, Applebee's is hoping to change all that. The popular chain has just announced they will be kicking off a new promotion to entice diners to eat in after dark. Their new Late Night Half-Priced Appetizers deal aims to target night eaters by offering them half-off seven different appetizers on the menu, but only if they eat in, according to Business Wire.