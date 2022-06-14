Applebee's Is Targeting Late-Night Munchies With Its New Menu
Delivery has been skyrocketing in popularity in recent years, especially as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. In the first few months of 2020 alone, the use of delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub rose over 48.3% just in the United States, according to Visual Capitalist. Globally, the food delivery market is worth over $82 billion and is expected to be worth more than twice that by 2025, according to Forbes.
Delivery is particularly popular with late-night diners who don't want to leave their homes after dark when they get the late-night munchies. However, this summer, Applebee's is hoping to change all that. The popular chain has just announced they will be kicking off a new promotion to entice diners to eat in after dark. Their new Late Night Half-Priced Appetizers deal aims to target night eaters by offering them half-off seven different appetizers on the menu, but only if they eat in, according to Business Wire.
Applebee's customers will receive half-off select appetizers when they dine in
The Late Night Half-Priced Appetizers promotion includes six classic appetizers, the Boneless Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Wonton Tacos, Chicken Quesadillas, the Brew Pub Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip, and the Spinach Artichoke Dip, as well as one brand new offering, the Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries (via Business Wire). The discount will be applied at participating Applebee's locations nationwide for a limited time, only when customers order and dine in-store during late-night hours. Late-night hours vary by location, so customers should check with their local Applebee's before placing their order.
Applebee's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky explained that this new promotion is intended to "combine the fun vibe and energy in our restaurants with a great value offer that our guests are looking for." This new late-night deal happens to coincide with Applebee's ongoing Mucho Cocktail promotion, which offers two refreshing signature cocktails, the All-American Mucho frozen cocktail and the Blue Bahama Mama, for just $5 a piece, according to Nation's Restaurant News. So Applebee's fans might want to consider having their next order in the restaurant rather than to-go the next time they begin craving a late-night snack.