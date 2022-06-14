Scientists Have Cemented A Solution For Food Waste — Literally

It can very easily be argued that food waste is a scourge of our society. The EPA reports that one-third of food produced in the U.S. ends up being thrown out, with 81% (20.3 tons) of household food waste ending up being buried or incinerated.

Aside from the fact that millions of American households struggle to put food on the table (USDA data shows), clogging up landfills and polluting the air by destroying unwanted food doesn't exactly seem to be an efficient process. According to WWF, food waste is believed to cause up to 8% of the human-made greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

To try to reduce such extreme wastage and negative effects on the environment, experts have devised a cunning method of diverting unused food from the disposal. BBC Newsround reports that scientists have successfully converted excess food into cement that could be used to construct houses — but how did they manage it?