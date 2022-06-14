Mountain Dew Has A New Exclusive Flavor — Here's Where To Get It

In the summer, all kinds of delicious and refreshing fruits come into season, from watermelons and sweet cherries to a whole host of berries, including strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries. And now, the popular soda brand Mountain Dew has decided to embrace the fruity flavors of summer with the launch of an exclusive new flavor, Mountain Dew Overdrive. The new Mountain Dew release delivers a burst of summery flavor that "packs a refreshing citrus punch taste with hints of mango, raspberry and lime flavors," according to a press release.

This new flavor will only be sold exclusively at Casey's, the third-largest convenience store chain in the nation, both on tap and in 20-ounce bottles. As part of this partnership, the brand will also be including hidden nods to Casey's history on the Mountain Dew Overdrive label, including a rooster weathervane necklace and barn-shaped buoy. They encourage fans who find these hidden gems to share the discoveries on social media and tag @MountainDew and @Caseys. Finally, in honor of Mountain Dew Overdrive's arrival in stores, the chain will even be introducing a brand new mascot, the playful and adventurous Benny the Bearalope, who will be making an appearance at Casey's locations throughout the summer to ring in the new release.