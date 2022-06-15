Why Amazon Prime Members Are Suing Over Whole Foods Delivery

Prior to October of 2021, Amazon Prime users could order Whole Foods groceries to their homes without any extra fees. However, last fall, Amazon announced it would no longer offer free delivery to Prime members. The company instated a $9.95 service charge, according to Fox Business, which applies to all delivery orders and any pickup orders under $35. Though plenty of retailers are trying to fight the challenges of increased grocery prices, Amazon's surcharge, which it said was meant to offset costs without raising product prices, was not met with a pleased reaction from some Prime members.

Last month, two California Prime members filed a class-action suit against the retailer, saying that Amazon unfairly deprived members of one of the greatest perks of the membership. The ongoing lawsuit also says Amazon's decision to remove free delivery is "concerning to any member who was induced to sign up exactly for that reason."

This isn't the first time Amazon has been sued since it took over Whole Foods. In January of this year, Reuters reported that a judge ruled a man could sue Amazon and Whole Foods for not hiring him due to his murder conviction. The brand was also sued in 2020 after employees said they were not allowed to wear "Black Lives Matter" masks, per BBC.