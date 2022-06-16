Ruffles' Newest Flavor Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts

It's finally summer, and we all know what that means: it's grilling season! Yes, that's right, it's time to break out the potato salad, the watermelon, the hamburgers and hot dogs — all those recipes that are perfect for the grill. Of course, no barbecue would be complete without chips. And we all know potato chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout. But, let's be real, Ruffles and Lays rank high as far as popular chip brands are concerned, and for good reason.

Lays boasts more than 30 flavors, according to Thrillist, with a pretty heavy emphasis on BBQ-related flavors. Ruffles, on the other hand, have come in more than 50 flavors over the years, again with an emphasis on all things hot and spicy (via Taquitos).

The latest Ruffles flavor hitting grocery store shelves at this very moment combines jalapeño heat with everyone's favorite summer flavors. Prepare yourselves, folks — we've finally got spicy dill pickle Ruffles.