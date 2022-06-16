Ruffles' Newest Flavor Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts
It's finally summer, and we all know what that means: it's grilling season! Yes, that's right, it's time to break out the potato salad, the watermelon, the hamburgers and hot dogs — all those recipes that are perfect for the grill. Of course, no barbecue would be complete without chips. And we all know potato chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout. But, let's be real, Ruffles and Lays rank high as far as popular chip brands are concerned, and for good reason.
Lays boasts more than 30 flavors, according to Thrillist, with a pretty heavy emphasis on BBQ-related flavors. Ruffles, on the other hand, have come in more than 50 flavors over the years, again with an emphasis on all things hot and spicy (via Taquitos).
The latest Ruffles flavor hitting grocery store shelves at this very moment combines jalapeño heat with everyone's favorite summer flavors. Prepare yourselves, folks — we've finally got spicy dill pickle Ruffles.
Spicy dill pickle Ruffles are a big deal
To kick off the grilling season, Ruffles is releasing a spicy dill pickle flavor. For some of us, that's already plenty exciting. However, if you're a basketball fan or a sneakerhead, you might be interested to learn that each bag of Ruffles spicy dill pickle chips comes with a special code.
According to PennLive, entering this code on the Ruffles' Sneaker Drop website gets you a chance to win a pair of autographed Jayson Tatum Air Jordans. Even if you aren't a fan of spicy dill pickle chips, don't worry, you can also find codes on Ruffles' original, cheddar and sour cream, and Flamin' Hot BBQ flavors.
Needless to say, people are tripping over themselves to get ahold of the new Ruffles. Instagram account @CandyHunting posted about the spicy dill pickle Ruffles, receiving dozens of comments. One person wrote, "This is what I've been waiting for! This could be my new #1 chip!" Another fan said, "They do taste exactly like dill pickles but with a spiciness to them!" (By the way, if you're looking for the best jarred dill pickle spears, we've got you covered.) Others commented that they couldn't wait to try the chips.