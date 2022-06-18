Just Salad's Summer Menu Is Inspired By Warm-Weather Cookouts

For some people, the return of warm weather signals the return of beloved summer foods — tasty, albeit heavier fare like burgers, hot dogs, and fried chicken found at BBQs. Others equate pool time with light bites like sushi and salads, which can be easier to eat when it's blisteringly hot out. And thankfully for fans of the latter, there's no shortage of popular salad chains to choose from, making it easy to enjoy a bowl of crisp greens, colorful veggies, and savory proteins.

And while each of these spots has its set routine, these chains often switch things up by season, offering summery riffs on salads to entice customers and utilize in-season produce. This summer, Just Salad is jumping in with both feet with its latest seasonal salad additions, combining the light, refreshing crunch of salad with a popular barbecue staple so your taste buds can have the best of both worlds.