Instagram Can't Entirely Get Behind Gordon Ramsay's Lastest Pizza Video

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay might have thought there was plenty to be excited about when he shared a short video from Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, his chain of London pizza restaurants. It showed chili oil being drizzled on a whole pie. The clip, which was uploaded onto Instagram, had the caption: "fresh out the oven and topped with chili oil... what a lunch !!"

The clip was perhaps all the more surprising, particularly to longtime Ramsay fans because the celebrity chef has, in the past, been heard and seen complaining about greasy pizzas – and there is a record of him saying it, too. In a Season 7 episode of "Kitchen Nightmares" (via Facebook), Ramsay is served a sausage pizza which he calls "the pizza that ate Denver" and is heard mumbling "dripping in grease... the oil, the grease coming out of there" as he lifts up a slice and watches in horror as cheese slides off the slice.