A Pack Of 'Downright Incredible' Cookies Is Reminding Aldi Shoppers Of Cheaper Times
The world feels really expensive these days. The Wall Street Journal reports that consumers are feeling the effects of inflation, which has forced them to switch their go-to brands and "cut back on staples" entirely. According to Forbes, limited-service style restaurants (such as McDonald's) have reported price increases of up to 8% over 2020 prices. Even traditionally low-cost retailers such as Aldi seem to be experiencing hikes in prices. Disappointed Redditors have reported elevated price tags on longtime Aldi buys, such as scallops.
In a world of higher prices, it's even more refreshing than usual to find a great deal. One Reddit poster has discovered a steal at Aldi that's reminding fellow users of better — and more affordable — times, sharing, "These are some of the best store bought cookies I've ever had and they're a whopping $1.49. Downright incredible." So what exactly are these "incredible" cookies?
Chocolate and peanut butter cookies for the win
The Aldi cookies in question are Benton's brand peanut butter fudge cookies in a 9.5-ounce package. Replying to the original Reddit post showing the product for a current cost of $1.49, Redditor u/questionmarquee shared, "So addictive I can't have them in the house unless I can eat the entire thing in a day."
Aldi Reviewer describes these cookies as a "Regular Buy," which means the store stocks the cookies all the time rather than seasonally, and likens them to "imitation Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties" that mimic the beloved Girl Scout cookies. Each package contains 18 cookies, which have a crunchy chocolate base with peanut butter filling and are coated in an outer layer of chocolatey fudge. They do have a number of allergens, so make sure you check the ingredients accordingly.
Despite the low price tag, Redditors noted that this package, too, has gone through a price increase — but it's still an under-$2 treat that reminds shoppers of "better" times. Said u/galvind, "It seems like last week they were $.99. Sigh...." Joked Chief_Qamer, "I was gonna say I remember when these were $0.99. Back when I walked to school 6 miles every day in the snow and ice. Ah the good ole days." It doesn't appear the extra 50 cents will keep fans of the Girl Scout copycat cookies away, though. "Honestly they're well worth it even at the current price IMO, especially when you figure the big brand names (like Oreo, Keebler, Chips Ahoy, etc) are triple that, if not more," said one savvy Redditor.