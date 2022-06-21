TikTok Is Seriously Unimpressed With Taco Bell's Sour Cream Gun

If you had to fire white cream from a gun as part of your job, it would probably be weird if you didn't raise a very large eyebrow. However, the sour cream dispenser is a vital component of Taco Bell restaurants — because shoveling dollops of condiment using a spoon is just too much hard work.

In fact, the sour cream gun is something of a very minor (and weird) cult icon. There's a Facebook page dedicated to it, as well as a Change.org campaign to fire it at spectators during baseball games. One Twitter user thinks that drive-thru customers should be able to suck on it, and Vice reports that a New York Taco Bell was designed specifically so visitors could watch the gun in action.

The unusual fantasies are not shared by all Taco Bell customers though. A TikTok video showing a sour cream gun being fired weakly and inaccurately toward a trashcan and then the side of an empty taco in a Taco Bell kitchen failed to please some viewers — with allegations of poor cream dispensing techniques during the preparation of tacos a particular complaint.