IHOP's New Menu Brings A Taste Of Mischief To Its Summer Lineup

We tend to think of popcorn as the one food that pairs perfectly with movies, but there are a couple of chain breakfast restaurants out there that might disagree. Remember Denny's Hobbit Hole Breakfast and other menu items tied to the release of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" (via HuffPost)? But Denny's isn't the only breakfast joint that seems to think movies and morning munchies go hand-in-hand. IHOP just announced its own movie tie-in menu, and this one is based on characters from the new movie "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (via Businesswire).

For those not in the know, according to Vox, Minions are "tiny yellow henchmen...earnestly driven by the desire to serve an evil boss, though they often screw up because they're selfish, easily distracted, and generally inept." Apparently, they're constantly getting into mischief, and though the Minions themselves may not inspire you to want breakfast, mischief always does make us a little hungry. For customers in a similar position, here's what to look for on the new IHOP Minions menu.