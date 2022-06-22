The Heartbreaking News Martha Stewart Just Shared

Domestic goddess Martha Stewart had mid-week plans — big ones, as she was set to celebrate her "favorite skincare line" Mario Badescu at The Plaza hotel in New York City. But like so many others these past few weeks, Stewart was forced to cancel her plans at the last minute due to the pandemic. She used Instagram to send her regrets, saying, "I'm sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19." Stewart added that she would be "heartbroken" to miss the June 21 event honoring the launch of Badescu's "Martha Facial," which she's been enjoying for the past four decades. Still, she sent her best wishes for what she said she was certain would be a "fabulous event."

Thanks to social media, we know that Stewart, who is 80, was vaccinated in January of 2021 in New York and had indicated that she was excited to get her booster shot. What we don't know for sure is whether she received at least a third shot, per the CDC's recommendations. Regardless, the lifestyle mogul said she is "feeling fine" while "sticking to the rules and isolating."