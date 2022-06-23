How Daily Harvest Fumbled Its Recall Response

While Daily Harvest has deleted the aforementioned June 19 Instagram post, it's immortalized as a screenshot attached to Paris Martineau's tweet. The post showed a promotional photo of the crumbles in question, simply captioned, "An important message regarding our French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. Link in bio with details." The brand also attempted to salvage its non-recalled crumble flavor in the same breath, writing, "Spaghetti and Walnut + Thyme crumbles? We think Nonna would approve."

The brand replaced its vague message with a more detailed Instagram post in tandem with its June 22 statement. "We are taking this very seriously and doing everything we can to get to the bottom of this," reads the caption, which, unlike the brand's initial Instagram response, includes a list of steps it's taking to prevent further crumble-related health issues. Even with the updated response, however, many customers are still unsatisfied. "Why are you only offering $10 credit to those affected?" asked one commenter "Why aren't you covering hospital and testing bills?"

In a tie with inadequate compensation, the most common complaint among customers is that the company issued its recall warning far too late. "As an active subscriber [...] I feel like I should've gotten an email regarding this as soon as it was being investigated," wrote one user. "Had it been addressed right away, I wouldn't be on the fence regarding whether I will continue to order."