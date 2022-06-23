Buffalo Wild Wings' New 'Bird Dawgs' Are Flying Onto The Menu

In many countries, turning 18 is the official mark of adulthood. The monumental birthday comes with a boatload of new opportunities, such as being able to vote, play the lottery, or open up a credit card. But while many of these could be considered a perk to becoming an adult, there's at least one coming-of-age phenomenon that, if you ask us, isn't exactly ideal. For some reason, as soon as you hit the age of 18, it's suddenly looked down upon to order chicken tenders at a restaurant, and we just want to know: What gives? Chicken tenders are downright delicious, not to mention comforting and nostalgic. Plus, Verywell Fit says that the breaded strips of poultry are a good source of protein, as well as an excellent source of vitamin B6, phosphorus, niacin, and selenium. What about any of that is bad?

We here at Mashed want to change the narrative surrounding adults ordering chicken tenders (or other kids' menu favorites) when dining out. It appears we're not the only ones fighting for the cause as Chew Boom reports that Buffalo Wild Wings recently introduced a brand new dish inspired by the beloved childhood staple. Featuring a "hand-breaded chicken tender on a brioche bun loaded up with sauces and toppings," Bird Dawgs are the latest mouthwatering entrée flying onto menus at the popular wing joint — and, according to a tweet sent out by the chain earlier today, they're reserved "for grown-ups only."