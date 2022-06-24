Carnivore King Francis Mallmann's Honest Thoughts On Cell-Based Meat - Exclusive Interview

I read that you said we won't be eating meat in 30 years. Do you still believe that?

We will eat much less. The rules will be much more harsh, [and] the traceability will be everything. This steak, where does it come from? Where are the certificates? What did [the bull] eat? Did he have antibiotics? Did he have anabolics? When that's free, we will have a steak that's probably 10 times more expensive than today, so that will get the market to a different place. That's what will happen. The worst [problems are with] fish. We have destroyed the seas. The oceans are full of garbage. There are fish that can't be fished anymore. The Mediterranean doesn't have any more tuna. They're gone. Europe ate them.

As someone that has said that it's good to be uncomfortable in order to grow — I'm curious, does anything make you uneasy about entering this new food market?

I thought a lot about it. It's uneasy for everybody. It is for me and for everybody, because we're not used to this. If I tell you we're cultivating meat, well, it's strong, but it's a path that will only improve with the technology, the engineers, the biologists, and so on. That's my feeling, and I need to believe in something better than what we have. Is it as delicious as country chicken? Not yet. That's the truth.

But could it get there?

It will get there. They will get there.

Because you travel so extensively and experience so many different culinary philosophies — have you seen anything that gets you excited about the future of cooking?

Who will really change the world are these kids because they have very different ambitions than us. I was raised in a world where I was taught that every year I should have a better house, a little bit bigger, and I should have another car, and I should be able to buy myself a painting that I like. Their ambitions are very big, but they're not related to possessions. I have a friend who gave a house to his kid for his birthday as a present and the son said, "Dad, why do I want a house? I don't want a house. Keep it, please. I don't want a car. I ride Ubers. I rent. I move every six months." That attitude towards everything and their ambition to improve everything — they have incredible thoughts — that will change the world. It won't be us. They will grab us by the nose and tell us, "You can't do that anymore."

They want to experience things. It's much more of an experience culture.

As I said at the beginning, they're very well mannered. They don't shout. They talk. They explain. That's what made me move, because after getting hundreds of messages of these kids from all around the world, in such a nice way saying, "Chef, we love your work, but we don't eat meat," we have to do something because they will be in charge of the world in 10, 12, 15 years.