Padma Lakshmi Has A Warning About The Roe V Wade Ruling

People on the West Coast were probably reaching for their first cups of coffee when the news broke that the Supreme Court had voted 6 to 3 on the fate of Roe v Wade. In the words of Justice Samuel Alito, per NPR: "We hold the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion."

Social media lit up with voices from both sides, some in celebration that Roe v Wade, which had protected a woman's right to an abortion, had been done away with. But many were shocked and angry. Among the outraged was "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, who pointed out on Twitter what many women already know to be true. She wrote: "People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place.

She further warned: "People who have the money, time, and resources will still find avenues for their procedures. But the most vulnerable of our community? What choices are those individuals, who are mostly BIPOC, left with? This is the catalyst for a public health crisis."