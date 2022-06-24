35% Think This Is The Best Auntie Anne's Pretzel

Foodies are obviously connected through their mutual love for grub, but the relationship between the gastronomes of the world runs even deeper than the affinity for a good meal. You may not have realized, but us foodies are all connected by a common relative — though not one you'll see on your family tree. Instead, this fun aunt is a fixture at your local mall or airport, where she's been baking some of the most delicious soft pretzels for over 30 years. So who is this long-lost aunt we all share? Her name is Anne Belier, but we affectionately call her Auntie Anne.

Okay, so maybe we're not all really related to Belier (who is, in fact, the real-life Auntie Anne). However, with the scent of her famous pretzels wafting through nearly half of the malls in America and an additional 25 countries outside of the U.S., it's safe to say that many of us share a love for her signature baked good, and if you ask us, that makes us all part of the Auntie Anne's fam.

As with any family, ours hold a few differing opinions about which of dear old auntie's delicacies is her most outstanding work, so to find out where our "cousins" stand on the matter, we asked 549 pretzel lovers in the U.S. which Auntie Anne's pretzel was the best. Everybody had a different fav but don't get things twisted. Based on the results, there's one flavor that clearly stands above the rest.