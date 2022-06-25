The Asian Beer Brand That Just Made A Game-Changing Acquisition

Craft beer is an important part of the modern American beer scene, and the industry is growing to this day. Each year finds more and more microbreweries opening and working to create small batches of well-crafted beer, with Statista reporting over 9,000 small US breweries operating in 2021. One American company that's often found itself at the forefront of the craft movement is Stone Brewing, a California-based company that was established in 1996 by Greg Kotch and Steve Wagner, who would go on to be a major part of the craft beer movement popularizing "West Coast-style" Indian pale ales.

But while Stone Brewing has its roots in IPAs, innovation is what has helped keep the company relevant. This is in part due to the influence of Stone's CEO Maria Stipp, who has overseen numerous changes to keep up with the modern craft beer-drinking crowd, including the development of an IPA with lowered alcohol and calorie counts to appeal to a more health-conscious crowd and the introduction of lighter beers to Stone's slate, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The lastest change to occur at the company under Stipp's lead is its acquisition by the Japanese beer company Sapporo, Food Dive reports.