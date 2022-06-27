Krispy Kreme Sets Hearts Ablaze With New Fourth Of July Doughnuts
The Fourth of July is upon us, and that calls for eating all-American treats — think hamburgers, hot dogs, and apple pie. But what about the doughnut, another treat that was created in America?
It's not often you think to add doughnuts to your Independence Day table of treats. They've been around in some form or another in a variety of countries, but the iconic shape that you see with the hole in the middle is claimed to have been invented by Captain Gregory of New England during the 19th century. Then, the first doughnut machine was invented in New York in 1920, per Smithsonian.
Do you know what caused the popularity of the humble doughnut, though? World War I. Volunteers took our boys on the front lines these delicious circular treats to remind them of home and bring them some comfort during a horrific time in their lives serving their country, per the Military Times. That's definitely a reason to consider the doughnut as a patriotic food worthy of any Fourth of July celebration.
These stars and stripes are sure to be a hit
Whether you're relaxing at home with family or celebrating with friends at a cookout, Krispy Kreme has fans covered with its new line of Fourth of July doughnuts.
Starting on June 27, customers who wear red, white, and blue at any Krispy Kreme location nationwide will get a free doughnut of their choice, including the original glazed, which many people consider the best doughnut at Krispy Kreme. (Patriotic customers can step it up a notch with the original glazed decorated with blue icing and stars and sprinkles.) Customers can also select a filled heart-shaped doughnut with flag decoration, a cookies and cream heart with red and blue swirls, and a red-dipped heart with a blue firework and star.
Customers are guaranteed a fried in-house doughnut experience at the chain, which is one of the reasons Krispy Kreme doughnuts are so delicious. To make things even more special, fans can also grab a BOGO deal on a dozen original glazed doughnuts from July 1 to July 4, per Business Wire. While you don't need a reason or a special day to grab a delicious doughnut, these specially decorated ones are perfect for Independence Day celebrations. However, they're only available until July 5.