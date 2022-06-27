Krispy Kreme Sets Hearts Ablaze With New Fourth Of July Doughnuts

The Fourth of July is upon us, and that calls for eating all-American treats — think hamburgers, hot dogs, and apple pie. But what about the doughnut, another treat that was created in America?

It's not often you think to add doughnuts to your Independence Day table of treats. They've been around in some form or another in a variety of countries, but the iconic shape that you see with the hole in the middle is claimed to have been invented by Captain Gregory of New England during the 19th century. Then, the first doughnut machine was invented in New York in 1920, per Smithsonian.

Do you know what caused the popularity of the humble doughnut, though? World War I. Volunteers took our boys on the front lines these delicious circular treats to remind them of home and bring them some comfort during a horrific time in their lives serving their country, per the Military Times. That's definitely a reason to consider the doughnut as a patriotic food worthy of any Fourth of July celebration.