Red Robin Is Tackling Inflation With A New Summer Deal
It is not just your imagination. Prices are going up. In fact, they have been steadily rising over the past year due to ongoing inflation. Inflation rates have been increasing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded with the global economic impact of the war in Ukraine, per the World Bank. In May, inflation hit its highest rate since 1981, and unfortunately, it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, according to CNBC.
Therefore, many families can expect to feel some pain in their wallets, especially when it comes to their food budget. According to Forbes, food prices have increased 10.1% compared to last year, and have gone up 1.2% month over month. These increasing prices have inspired the newest summer deal from Red Robin. The casual dining chain has just announced they plan to introduce a new $10 Gourmet Meal Deal at participating locations nationwide. This new offering aims to deliver a complete, satisfying meal to customers even if they are on a budget.
Customers can get bottomless fries, a drink, and a burger for $10
Red Robin's new $10 Gourmet Meal Deal offers fans the chance to snag an entire entree, side, and drink, all for just $10. Customers can order one of three gourmet burgers from a select menu. The Gourmet Cheeseburger is served with "Red's Pickle Relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and your choice of cheese," while the Whiskey River BBQ Burger adds a kick of flavor with the addition of crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, and Whiskey River BBQ sauce. The Banzai burger gets tropical with a topping of grilled pineapple and a Teriyaki glaze, according to PR Newswire. Each burger also comes with bottomless steak fries and a bottomless soda, tea, or lemonade of your choice. This summer deal is only valid in-store through July 31.
Fans of the franchise may be familiar with these burgers, which have earned some fans of their own. A Tripadvisor review of the Whiskey River BBQ Burger declared, "This burger was outstanding – flavorful, moist, everything was perfect." And a Yelp user said, it "was worth the messy hands." Delish contributor Julia Smith gave the Banzai burger their blessing, literally writing, "Bless" and suggesting that "if you prefer burgers, go for the Banzai." Spoon University ranked the Gourmet Cheeseburger as the fourth-best burger the chain has to offer. But if you ask the not-so-unbiased Red Robin, "Becoming the cheese on our Gourmet Cheeseburger is the best compliment cheese can receive" (via Twitter).