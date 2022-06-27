Red Robin Is Tackling Inflation With A New Summer Deal

It is not just your imagination. Prices are going up. In fact, they have been steadily rising over the past year due to ongoing inflation. Inflation rates have been increasing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded with the global economic impact of the war in Ukraine, per the World Bank. In May, inflation hit its highest rate since 1981, and unfortunately, it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, according to CNBC.

Therefore, many families can expect to feel some pain in their wallets, especially when it comes to their food budget. According to Forbes, food prices have increased 10.1% compared to last year, and have gone up 1.2% month over month. These increasing prices have inspired the newest summer deal from Red Robin. The casual dining chain has just announced they plan to introduce a new $10 Gourmet Meal Deal at participating locations nationwide. This new offering aims to deliver a complete, satisfying meal to customers even if they are on a budget.