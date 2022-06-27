Is Hailey Bieber's 'Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie' Worth The Price Tag?

It's been a busy summer for Hailey Bieber. Last week, the model shared an image on her Instagram page previewing her campaign with French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. It's just one of a few high-profile contracts Bieber has scored this year, joined by her gigs with Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Miu Miu (via W Magazine). Beyond repping some of the world's largest fashion, jewelry, and beauty brands, Bieber has recently turned her attention to entrepreneurial ventures aimed at fans who might be willing to shell out some serious coin to achieve the model's glowing complexion.

One of these is Bieber's skincare line, Rhode, which debuted this month but has already attracted some controversy. People reports that Bieber was hit with a lawsuit because, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the branding infringes on the trademark of a clothing brand that shares the same name.

Bieber made another stride in the skincare space by partnering with Erewhon — a luxury Los Angeles market chain that's one of the greenest grocery stores in America — to sell her TikTok-famous smoothie. Per Food Network, fans were quick to react to the concoction, which promises to harness the powers necessary for luminous skin.