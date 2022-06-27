Is Hailey Bieber's 'Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie' Worth The Price Tag?
It's been a busy summer for Hailey Bieber. Last week, the model shared an image on her Instagram page previewing her campaign with French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. It's just one of a few high-profile contracts Bieber has scored this year, joined by her gigs with Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Miu Miu (via W Magazine). Beyond repping some of the world's largest fashion, jewelry, and beauty brands, Bieber has recently turned her attention to entrepreneurial ventures aimed at fans who might be willing to shell out some serious coin to achieve the model's glowing complexion.
One of these is Bieber's skincare line, Rhode, which debuted this month but has already attracted some controversy. People reports that Bieber was hit with a lawsuit because, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the branding infringes on the trademark of a clothing brand that shares the same name.
Bieber made another stride in the skincare space by partnering with Erewhon — a luxury Los Angeles market chain that's one of the greenest grocery stores in America — to sell her TikTok-famous smoothie. Per Food Network, fans were quick to react to the concoction, which promises to harness the powers necessary for luminous skin.
What's the deal with Bieber's skin-glow smoothie?
Last year, The New York Times proclaimed Erewhon as "L.A.'s hottest hangout" and "the place to see and be seen," thanks in part to celebrities and influencers. Given Erewhon's reputation as a hotspot for the image-conscious and social media-savvy, it perhaps comes as little surprise that Hailey Bieber saw it fit to partner with the store to roll out her TikTok-famous Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. The drink is available for a limited time at Erewhon stores, the chain announced on Instagram, with a portion of proceeds from each $17 sale going to the Robb School Memorial Fund for families affected by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 (via TikTok).
Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie features, along with strawberry glaze, typical smoothie ingredients — like almond milk, maple syrup, avocado, dates, and coconut cream — and some that appear to aim to improve one's complexion (collagen, hyaluronic acid, and sea moss gel). The verdict, per a review by the Food Network? The smoothie is pretty tasty, but it may fall short on claims that it's the key to achieving photoshoot-ready skin like Bieber's. The American Academy of Dermatology notes that blogs and social media are full of ideas that certain dietary changes can improve one's skin or complexion, but, especially when it comes to food and drink, "a lot of the information that's out there on the web is not based on sound scientific research."