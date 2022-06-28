Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Wondering How 'Simple' Its Plant-Based Eggs Really Are

With more people exploring vegan and plant-based diets than ever before, it's no surprise that more and more companies are looking to meet the increased demand by developing new plant-based products and vegan substitutes. One item that innovative food companies have been trying to crack in recent years has been the development of the perfect plant-based egg. While eggs are inherently an animal product, some companies have been experimenting with egg-like alternatives made from ingredients like mung beans, soy, peas, and chickpeas, according to Green Queen.

In recent years, companies like Just Egg, Crackd, Vegg, and VeganEgg have all released their own version of a vegan egg. And now, Trader Joe's is getting in on the plant-based egg action. Simply Eggless liquid egg substitute is now selling there for $4.99, and some shoppers took to Instagram to share the news of the item's arrival. "Simply Eggless! Plant based egg. So glad it's finally here. I've been waiting for this new item," @traderjoesaficionado wrote. "Will you be trying?" However, for many of their followers, the answer was a resounding no.