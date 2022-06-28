Wendy's Just Brought Its Square Burgers Across The Pond
As of this week, Londoners passing through Camden Town will be met with a storefront that would likely blur right into the average American's periphery: a trio of smiling, freckled faces with shocks of red hair floating above the word "Wendy's" in the fast food brand's signature lettering.
Those who live in proximity to a Wendy's in the States might not see why there's so much excitement surrounding a new outpost of the widely known and beloved hamburger joint, but the story of Wendy's U.K. presence dates back over 20 years. According to BBC, the chain's U.K. locations packed up their deep-friers and Frosty machines in 2001 on account of expensive overhead and property costs, leaving English Wendy's fans to get their American burger fix elsewhere.
Despite its long absence, Brits have clearly not forgotten about the "always fresh, never frozen" allure of Wendy's square beef patties. According to Metro, which got a sneak peek of the brand's Central London location this week, Wendy's is poised for a triumphant second wind across the pond.
Wendy's now has eight locations in the UK
Located near Camden Town's busy High Street station, Wendy's newest UK outpost is certainly situated to draw a crowd. According to Metro, the new spot brings Wendy's U.K. count up to eight, sharing turf with outposts in Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon, Romford, Brighton, and Ilford.
If you're planning a trip to London and you know you'll be craving Wendy's, you'll be glad to know that the menu features all the hits including the Baconator, Dave's Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Frosty as well as breakfast options like the Classic Egg and Cheese. And is the food up to par? "I always loved Wendy's as a kid, and the Camden branch food is every bit as good as I remember," wrote Metro's Aidan Milan, who grew up in the U.S. but lives in London. Wendy's U.K. footprint may be smaller than it once was, but it looks like it's ready for its comeback.