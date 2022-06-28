Wendy's Just Brought Its Square Burgers Across The Pond

As of this week, Londoners passing through Camden Town will be met with a storefront that would likely blur right into the average American's periphery: a trio of smiling, freckled faces with shocks of red hair floating above the word "Wendy's" in the fast food brand's signature lettering.

Those who live in proximity to a Wendy's in the States might not see why there's so much excitement surrounding a new outpost of the widely known and beloved hamburger joint, but the story of Wendy's U.K. presence dates back over 20 years. According to BBC, the chain's U.K. locations packed up their deep-friers and Frosty machines in 2001 on account of expensive overhead and property costs, leaving English Wendy's fans to get their American burger fix elsewhere.

Despite its long absence, Brits have clearly not forgotten about the "always fresh, never frozen" allure of Wendy's square beef patties. According to Metro, which got a sneak peek of the brand's Central London location this week, Wendy's is poised for a triumphant second wind across the pond.