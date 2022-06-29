Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."

As the government agency's Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection Samuel Levine put it, "While scammers used its money transfer services to make off with cash, Walmart looked the other way and pocketed millions in fees. Consumers have lost hundreds of millions, and the Commission is holding Walmart accountable."

Forbes says Walmart first began offering financial services in 2009 by allowing customers to settle bills through the stores' Money Centers. Walmart's suite of financial offers soon expanded to debit cards, prepaid cards, and small business loans extended through Sam's Club. These days, the retailer facilitates credit card applications, cash deposits and withdrawals, and money transfer services on behalf of MoneyGram and Western Union, per CNN.