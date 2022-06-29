The Scary Way Your Nonstick Pans Can Turn Toxic

Humans have a tendency to invent things first and worry about the consequences later. History is rife with examples, but one that seems to keep coming up is Teflon. Teflon is the brand name for the resinous coating that puts the nonstick in many a nonstick pan. It was discovered by accident in 1938 when Dr. Roy J. Plunkett froze a compressed gas called tetrafluoroethylene. To Plunkett's surprise, this had the effect of polymerizing the gas into a "white, waxy solid" that's now known as polytetrafluoroethylene (i.e. polymerized tetrafluoroethylene).

Anything with that many syllables can sound scary. However, Teflon is considered safe when used by reputable companies in the manufacture of nonstick pans. At least, it has been since 2013, when perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) stopped being used Teflon's production, according to Robin Miller, a nutritionist, chef, and food writer, whom we consulted in the hopes of getting to the bottom of whether or not it's safe to cook with Teflon-coated nonstick pans. "As much as you love your cherished, time-honored nonstick pans, the coated cookware doesn't last forever," Miller says. "If your pans are warped, discolored, scratched, and/or peeling, it's time to get new equipment."

Teflon coating itself is considered non-toxic, per Live Science. However, that's assuming you're using your cookware as directed on the packaging of your cookware (if you don't still have the packaging, instructions can also be found on the Teflon website). Here's why some experts believe improper use of nonstick pans could potentially render them toxic.