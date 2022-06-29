Costco's New Garden Salad Could Be A Summer Hit

We know what you're thinking: "Salads? In the summer? Groundbreaking." Well, these crisp and cool dishes are undeniably the perfect remedy to beat the heat. Not only are scrumptious salads light and refreshing, but they are also versatile. From leafy greens and creamy potato numbers to hearty pasta versions, there are so many perfect salads to make this summer. With such a range of ingredients to choose between, you never even have to repeat a recipe.

Salads are extremely easy to achieve at home, as long as you know the surprising hack that will save your wilted lettuce (give it a brief bath!) and know a few recipes for homemade salad dressings so good, you'll forget they're healthy. But every so often, especially during the lazy days of summer, we want to skip an hour in the kitchen and treat ourselves to a ready-made lunch or dinner. Thankfully, pre-made summer salads aren't too difficult to find. One such item comes from Costco, which just debuted a new garden salad that could very well be all the rage this season.