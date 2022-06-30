Why You Should Never Eat Processed Carbs By Themselves

You've probably heard many times that if you are trying to lose weight, you should stay away from carbs. After all, many famous diets, from keto to the Atkins diet, advise eating foods that are low in carbs, but high in protein and healthy fats, to maintain your ideal weight. But why is it that carbs are so often demonized in the diet world?

Carbs are not inherently healthy or unhealthy. In fact, a carbohydrate is simply a macronutrient that delivers energy to your body via glucose, a type of simple sugar, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The body needs carbohydrates to survive, and many healthy foods — including fruits and vegetables, starches like beans and legumes, and whole grains — contain carbohydrates. Therefore, carbs are an essential part of a healthy diet. The confusion around carbs tends to come in, however, because there are two different types: complex and simple. While complex carbohydrates tend to be found in healthy foods that are also full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, simple carbohydrates come from processed (and generally less nutritious) foods like chips, candy, and soda, according to Healthline.