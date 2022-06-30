How Inflation Is Really Affecting Spending Habits

Back in January, when current inflation had just begun to soar, an Ipsos poll reported that 80% of consumers were planning to change the way they spend money should inflation continue on its upward trajectory. While some said they would spend less and buy fewer things, 42% percent said they would "buy more on promotion," 35% said they would "buy cheaper brands," and 26% said they would turn to store brands. Another behavioral change? People said they would stop eating out as much and cook at home instead.

With inflation showing no sign of backing down, the January poll is turning out to be more prophetic than grocery and restaurant executives would perhaps like — particularly since the behaviors that a number of people adopted during the pandemic, like eating more at home, has become a more permanent way for them to cut costs, per The Wall Street Journal. "We are planning for rising inflation and reduced consumer-spending power to lead to an increase in at-home eating and other value-seeking behaviors," said General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening, who, during his company's earnings call, said they were expecting production costs to rise by 14%.