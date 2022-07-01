The Creamy New Trader Joe's Dessert That Has Instagram Drooling
There are several foods associated with the summer season, like hot dogs, burgers, and corn on the cob. But these cookout staples are just the beginning. Summertime also means a number of fruits are finally back in season, including watermelon, peaches, and blueberries – the latter of which is apparently exceptionally popular among those that do their grocery shopping at Trader Joe's. The grocer's website says of its bloob-selling habits, "We sell a staggering amount of blueberries at Trader Joe's, especially during the summer months. In fact, truckloads would not be an inaccurate description of the amount." Therefore, we can't say we're entirely surprised that the chain's newest dessert item is inspired by the top-selling superfood.
Instagram user @traderjoeslist spotted that the grocery chain is now stocking its freezer section with boxes of Blueberry Dream Dessert Bars – and some people believe that the frozen treat lives up to its name. "There's a reason the word DREAM is part of the bar's description. These creamy blueberry bars are a dream come true for your tastebuds," the Instagrammer said in a post on Friday, July 1 about the fruity. They are sold in boxes of four for $3.49 at that location. The poster further vouched for fruity dessert by exclaiming that blueberry fans "will not be disappointed!" Many people in the comments section seemed to agree.
Trader Joe's shoppers are eager to cool down with its new Blueberry Dream Dessert Bars this summer
The Cleveland Clinic reports that blueberries make for a nutrient-packed snack. They boast antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Additionally, Martha Stewart notes they "shine in just about any kind of sweet treat." While we can't speak for all the blueberry-infused desserts in the world, when it comes to Trader Joe's new Blueberry Dream Dessert Bars, that claim seems to be ringing true for folks on Instagram.
Made with both sweet blueberries and unsweetened blueberry juice, the sweet-on-a-stick has a "truly intense blueberry flavor" and velvety smooth texture thanks to its "ice cream-esque base," according to the Trader Joe's website. The combination is making Instagram users drool. As of this writing, @traderjoeslist's post has amassed more than 8,100 likes and lots of comments from fans. "Yum! These will be on my list for sure. I love my blueberries!" user @l.mcconnell9406 wrote, while Instagram user @amelia.janeee, who already had a chance to grab a pack from their local TJ's, called them "soooooo good."
One area of concern for some was the amount of sugar in the treats, which the package lists at 45 grams per serving. However, as several other TJ's fans noted, one serving is actually two Blueberry Dream Dessert Bars. Therefore, having just one bar instead of two could help cut that number down.