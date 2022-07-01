The Creamy New Trader Joe's Dessert That Has Instagram Drooling

There are several foods associated with the summer season, like hot dogs, burgers, and corn on the cob. But these cookout staples are just the beginning. Summertime also means a number of fruits are finally back in season, including watermelon, peaches, and blueberries – the latter of which is apparently exceptionally popular among those that do their grocery shopping at Trader Joe's. The grocer's website says of its bloob-selling habits, "We sell a staggering amount of blueberries at Trader Joe's, especially during the summer months. In fact, truckloads would not be an inaccurate description of the amount." Therefore, we can't say we're entirely surprised that the chain's newest dessert item is inspired by the top-selling superfood.

Instagram user @traderjoeslist spotted that the grocery chain is now stocking its freezer section with boxes of Blueberry Dream Dessert Bars – and some people believe that the frozen treat lives up to its name. "There's a reason the word DREAM is part of the bar's description. These creamy blueberry bars are a dream come true for your tastebuds," the Instagrammer said in a post on Friday, July 1 about the fruity. They are sold in boxes of four for $3.49 at that location. The poster further vouched for fruity dessert by exclaiming that blueberry fans "will not be disappointed!" Many people in the comments section seemed to agree.