McDonald's Is Hoping You Won't Notice This Menu Price Increase

Elected officials come and go, but if there was one thing McDonald's fans could count on, it was the consistency of the fast food chain's dollar drinks promotion, which The Wall Street Journal says managed to endure in spite of the 2008 financial crisis and the economically devastating coronavirus pandemic, which saw an estimated 70,300 food and beverage dining outlets close their doors across the United States, according to The Washington Post.

But even the mighty McDonald's appears to be vulnerable to the effects of inflation, which has soared to 40-year highs, and now several outlets, including WSJ, say McDonald's has quietly done away with its dollar drinks promotion, leaving fans thirsty just as the summer heat is starting to bite.

Signs that the dollar drink promotion has become a thing of the past (at least for now) first appeared on TikTok, per Daily Dot, when a user posted a video along with text, which read: "That depressing moment when you realize dollar drink days are finally ruined by inflation." The clip was viewed 4.3 million times during the week it was posted.