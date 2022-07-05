Jack In The Box's New Mega Munchies Box Offers A Snack-Tastic Trio

Jack in the Box's tacos have come a long way. While the original crispy tacos have been available for around 70 years, per The Wall Street Journal, their beefy successors are much younger. Back in 2019, Chew Boom reported that the chain's newer Tiny Tacos were being tested in just a few cities. According to the outlet, their introduction also marked the debut of a new dipping option, Jack's creamy avocado lime sauce. Both the sauce and the Tiny Tacos eventually make it to Jack in the Box's regular menu, also inspiring a jazzed-up version of the mini tacos called the Loaded Tiny Tacos, topped with gooey cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce.

Clearly, Tiny Tacos are a newcomer compared to some of the other options on the Jack in the Box menu, such as the longer-standing chicken nuggets. Brand Eating announced the arrival of the entree, made from all-white chicken, back in 2012. Luckily for Jack in the Box fans who have trouble choosing between both bite-sized, deep-fried menu items, the chain just made it easier to order both in the same greasy box.