Don't Be Fooled By Subway's Latest Menu Change
Ordering food at Subway is like creating your sandwich from scratch without touching it until it is time to eat. For those who like to control what and how they eat down to a fine point, this is fantastic, but for those who just want to have a sandwich, it may be arduous.
Saying that Subway made news when they changed their menu on July 5, 2022, is no understatement because even CNN Business saw fit to report on it. You may be asking, "Why all the fuss about a menu?" Well, the restaurant has been around since 1965, per Subway, and according to Quick Service Restaurant Magazine, this has been the largest change to their menu items since they first opened. Wow!
So what prompted this change? In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Subway CEO John Chidsey said that there was room for improvement. Perhaps the clue to this sudden need for improvement is in a 2018 survey by Technomic Consumer Brand Metrics (via Restaurant Business Online) that noted a significant decline in Subway sales.
What's new?
Subway has redesigned four of its flagship sandwiches. The chain has also added to its menu 11 new ingredients, including avocado, mozzarella, parmesan vinaigrette, bacon, black forest ham, roast turkey, steak, and chicken, among others according to Food Business News.
The franchise upgraded its bread too (Italian loaf and multigrain bread, per Eat This), which is inspiring news in light of an Irish court ruling that Subway's floury sandwich bases contained too much sugar to count as bread, per the Independent. Subway's tuna offering suffered the same kind of popularity when it faced a lawsuit under allegations of being fake. The lawsuit was booted out of court. As such, the tuna will remain, per Seafood Source. All these ingredients come together to form what the sandwich franchise has christened the Subway Series menu.
The big hype, it seems, is about 12 complete sandwiches on the menu, per PR Newswire, that fall into four categories namely; cheesesteaks, chicken, clubs, and Italianos, per Fox Business, and these sandwiches can be ordered by name or number. We ask again, what's new?