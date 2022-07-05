Don't Be Fooled By Subway's Latest Menu Change

Ordering food at Subway is like creating your sandwich from scratch without touching it until it is time to eat. For those who like to control what and how they eat down to a fine point, this is fantastic, but for those who just want to have a sandwich, it may be arduous.

Saying that Subway made news when they changed their menu on July 5, 2022, is no understatement because even CNN Business saw fit to report on it. You may be asking, "Why all the fuss about a menu?" Well, the restaurant has been around since 1965, per Subway, and according to Quick Service Restaurant Magazine, this has been the largest change to their menu items since they first opened. Wow!

So what prompted this change? In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Subway CEO John Chidsey said that there was room for improvement. Perhaps the clue to this sudden need for improvement is in a 2018 survey by Technomic Consumer Brand Metrics (via Restaurant Business Online) that noted a significant decline in Subway sales.