The Beloved Costco Food That's Reportedly Getting A Price Hike

Nothing compares to the taste of a homemade cake baked fresh in your own kitchen, but, then again, it's not always possible to whip up a three-tiered masterpiece from scratch for every single special occasion of the year. Whether you're lacking in baking skills, are short on time, or simply prefer the taste of a commercially made cake, we're totally in agreement with Ina Garten's mantra that "store-bought is fine." You could entrust the pièce de résistance of your party with the best bakery in your state, but there's an easier option available: Costco sheet cakes, which have been coming to the rescue of party hosters for years.

Available in just two different options, according to their Costco's menu, the big-box retailer's sheet cakes have been lauded not only as one of the best grocery store cakes but also as one of the best deals within the warehouse itself. "For around $20, you can feed 48 people — and it doesn't get any better than that," SheKnows said of the Costco bakery's unequivocal star. Considering that breaks down to about $0.42 per person, the outlet may very well have been correct with its assertion — though, sadly, it seems that the golden days of this deal are coming to an end. According to one Redditor, Costco's sheet cakes are soon going to be subjected to a price hike, making them the latest Costco item to fall victim to inflation.